Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $14.19 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.19.

LYFT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Lyft has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.95.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,905,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,219,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,345,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,905,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,219,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,345,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $61,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 96,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,084.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,445 shares of company stock worth $4,358,625 over the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Lyft by 685.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

