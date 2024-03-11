Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Magnite from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Magnite Price Performance

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.27. Magnite has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Magnite by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,221,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,904 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth $17,759,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth $30,221,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,537 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 9,584.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,166 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

