Maiar DEX Tops One Day Volume of $72,333.57 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $38.19 million and approximately $72,333.57 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00017417 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00024783 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001754 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72,066.33 or 1.00058273 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.67 or 0.00180039 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000864 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $71,282.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

