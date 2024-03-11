Man Group Plc (LON:EMG) Insider Antoine Forterre Sells 75,484 Shares

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) insider Antoine Forterre sold 75,484 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.16), for a total transaction of £187,955.16 ($238,552.05).

LON EMG traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 249.20 ($3.16). 1,340,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,403. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,666.67, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 233.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 223.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.00. Man Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 200.50 ($2.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 282.70 ($3.59).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,666.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Man Group from GBX 323 ($4.10) to GBX 318 ($4.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Numis Securities upgraded Man Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.00) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Man Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 297.67 ($3.78).

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

