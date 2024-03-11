Man Group Plc (LON:EMG) Insider Antoine Forterre Sells 75,484 Shares

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) insider Antoine Forterre sold 75,484 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.16), for a total transaction of £187,955.16 ($238,552.05).
Man Group Stock Performance
LON EMG traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 249.20 ($3.16). 1,340,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,403. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,666.67, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 233.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 223.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.00. Man Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 200.50 ($2.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 282.70 ($3.59).
Man Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,666.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Man Group
Man Group Company Profile
Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Man Group
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.