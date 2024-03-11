Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 6%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $22.08. 45,930,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 88,531,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 5.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 30.50 and a quick ratio of 30.51.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. Analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,387,000 after acquiring an additional 439,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 208.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,360,000 after buying an additional 1,080,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after buying an additional 269,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

