Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Lifted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.84. The company had a trading volume of 193,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.28. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $181.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

