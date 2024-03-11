Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $181.32

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $181.32 and last traded at $181.05, with a volume of 1527995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.80 and its 200 day moving average is $154.28.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

