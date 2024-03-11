Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 1.2% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 476.7% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,500. The firm has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $206.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total transaction of $306,523.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,296 shares of company stock valued at $5,093,810. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

