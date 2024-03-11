Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,938,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,732 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.22% of Marvell Technology worth $104,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $2,030,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,627,405.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $2,030,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 762,929 shares in the company, valued at $51,627,405.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,461,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,977,213. The company has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.37, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.33.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

