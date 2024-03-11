Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.08.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $75.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $297,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,988.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $297,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,988.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

