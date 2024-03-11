Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 3.8%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $72.51 and last traded at $72.59. Approximately 3,137,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 13,776,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.74, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.33.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $297,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

