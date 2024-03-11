Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $205.00

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 90.75 ($1.15), with a volume of 8000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.97 ($1.14).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 86.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 83.88. The company has a market capitalization of £51.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,550.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Marwyn Value Investors alerts:

Marwyn Value Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 2.65%. Marwyn Value Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45,000.00%.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marwyn Value Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marwyn Value Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.