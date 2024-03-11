Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Raised to $76.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTDR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.89.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTDR

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:MTDR opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.62. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 3.33.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Matador Resources by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.