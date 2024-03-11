Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$3.25

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MR.UN opened at C$2.53 on Thursday. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$2.19 and a one year high of C$5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.06.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

