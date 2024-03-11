Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$3.25

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
MR.UN opened at C$2.53 on Thursday. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$2.19 and a one year high of C$5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.06.
Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
