Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,147 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after acquiring an additional 115,131 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,659,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total transaction of $183,717.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,555,790.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total transaction of $183,717.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,555,790.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $38,752,447.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,261,711 shares of company stock valued at $548,964,883 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock traded down $18.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $487.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,536,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,185,285. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $429.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.35. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.82 and a 1-year high of $523.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

