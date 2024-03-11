MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 234397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
MetalNRG Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £528,900.00, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.80.
About MetalNRG
MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MetalNRG
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for MetalNRG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetalNRG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.