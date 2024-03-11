Metars Genesis (MRS) Trading Up 38.8% This Week

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. In the last week, Metars Genesis has traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar. Metars Genesis has a total market capitalization of $228.04 million and approximately $217,741.95 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metars Genesis token can now be bought for $2.71 or 0.00003780 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Metars Genesis

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,186,953 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 84,186,953 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 2.54297986 USD and is up 18.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $354,877.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

