Meter Governance (MTRG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $628,388.01

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.02 or 0.00004184 BTC on popular exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $79.23 million and $628,388.01 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,261,823 coins and its circulating supply is 26,217,092 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,204,139 with 26,159,408 in circulation. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s).

