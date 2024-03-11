MetisDAO (METIS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $203.90 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $702.16 million and approximately $203.90 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $133.73 or 0.00186606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00017385 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00024564 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001756 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,545.22 or 0.99833150 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 114.55998478 USD and is up 5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $49,725,101.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

