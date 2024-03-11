Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 10.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

