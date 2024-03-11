Mina (MINA) Price Hits $1.64 on Top Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00002258 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.75 billion and approximately $393.71 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mina has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,134,815,933 coins and its circulating supply is 1,066,573,173 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,134,692,812.8400393 with 1,066,347,267.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.48518502 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $364,518,645.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.