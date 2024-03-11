Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Raised to C$21.00 at CIBC

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.10.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$17.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$685.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.04. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.81 and a 52 week high of C$17.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.43.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

