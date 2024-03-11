Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Down to $4.29

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.29, but opened at $4.07. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 451,519 shares changing hands.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Down 5.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.42.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 8.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,178,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017,867 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $9,695,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,100,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,691,000 after buying an additional 1,637,617 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,129,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 1,290,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 7,883.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,147,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,474 shares during the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

