Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Down to $4.29

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.29, but opened at $4.07. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 451,519 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.42.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 8.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
