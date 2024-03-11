Mizuho Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $112.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALB. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.75.

Albemarle Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $118.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.29. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $106.69 and a 12-month high of $255.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

