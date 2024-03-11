Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.35 and last traded at $111.54. Approximately 1,443,878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,383,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.82.

Get Moderna alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRNA

Moderna Trading Up 10.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $917,896.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,021 shares of company stock worth $11,048,392 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.