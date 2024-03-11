Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,323 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $247,138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,554,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,908,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average is $70.72.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

