Monero (XMR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $61.93 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.66 billion and $61.93 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $144.62 or 0.00201145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,906.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $441.78 or 0.00614447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00133247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00051798 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00007976 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00056043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.47 or 0.00157823 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000449 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,408,837 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.