Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,336 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13.6% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

NYSE SAND opened at $4.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 23.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.0149 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

