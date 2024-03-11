Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,077 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Traeger were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Traeger by 556.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Traeger by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Traeger stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. Traeger, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.
