Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,367 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 48,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BK shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BK opened at $55.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

