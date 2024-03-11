Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $235,000 Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fortive by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,569,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,564,000 after purchasing an additional 206,501 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Fortive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,595,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,760,000 after purchasing an additional 47,149 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,465,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,733,000 after purchasing an additional 166,752 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $85.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day moving average of $74.37. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $86.61. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

