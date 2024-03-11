Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $244,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,686 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 501,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,537,000 after acquiring an additional 69,959 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 1,362,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,488,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,939,000 after purchasing an additional 96,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

IAU stock opened at $41.18 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $41.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

