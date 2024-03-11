Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $261,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,348,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,976,000 after buying an additional 7,784,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20,353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,109,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,173 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

