Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,229 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Sirius XM by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

