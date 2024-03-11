Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,604 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IAC by 70.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 66,427 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC by 9.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of IAC by 17.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after acquiring an additional 40,313 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 48.0% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 992,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,329,000 after acquiring an additional 321,815 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IAC in the third quarter valued at approximately $763,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $51.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.34. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $69.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 6.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

