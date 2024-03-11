Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,859 shares of company stock worth $39,178,332. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $135.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.42 and a 1 year high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

