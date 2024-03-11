Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Holdings Decreased by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas reduced its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,560 shares during the period. Monster Beverage accounts for about 2.3% of USA Financial Formulas’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.0 %

MNST stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.16. 1,604,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,528,531. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.14. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.