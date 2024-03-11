Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.18

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 198295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Montage Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 price objective on Montage Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$207.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin John Ross sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total transaction of C$139,440.00. 25.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

