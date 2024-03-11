Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.80

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 227933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Montauk Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Montauk Renewables has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Montauk Renewables Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Montauk Renewables

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.31 million, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 185.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,323 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 437.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 474,806 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 429,809 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Montauk Renewables by 497.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 375,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 312,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,965,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

