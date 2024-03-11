MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 939,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676,377 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 1.50% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics worth $53,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

MLTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.55. The stock had a trading volume of 488,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,266. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -64.14 and a beta of 1.20.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $5,610,265.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,159,609.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $624,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,120,332.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $5,610,265.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,167 shares in the company, valued at $31,159,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,717 shares of company stock valued at $15,100,940 in the last three months. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

