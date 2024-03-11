Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,426,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,825 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.46% of Digital Realty Trust worth $535,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.53.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DLR opened at $149.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

