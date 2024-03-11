Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,586,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,711 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Welltower were worth $539,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 479.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 117.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $92.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.26%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

