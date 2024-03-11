Morgan Stanley Has $465.98 Million Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,256,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $465,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 930.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 121,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $991,273.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,809,477.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $991,273.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,809,477.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,015 shares of company stock valued at $11,849,375. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their target price on GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GoDaddy stock opened at $113.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $116.31.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. Analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

