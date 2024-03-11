Morgan Stanley Purchases 186,969 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,758,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aramark were worth $442,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 18.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Aramark by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Aramark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aramark from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.32.

Aramark Price Performance

NYSE ARMK opened at $31.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.84. Aramark has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aramark news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

