Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,585,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $430,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.22.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $302.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.77. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $314.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

