Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,589,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,119 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $476,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 54,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,972.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,902,000 after buying an additional 385,716 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IJK stock opened at $88.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.47. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $90.19.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.