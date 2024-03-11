Morgan Stanley Sells 49,370 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,753,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 7.66% of Landstar System worth $487,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,381,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Landstar System by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,315,000 after acquiring an additional 79,536 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.8 %

LSTR stock opened at $186.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.83. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $208.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.91.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 17.96%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

