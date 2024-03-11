Morton Capital Management LLC CA Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of META. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total transaction of $183,717.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,555,790.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $38,520,985.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total value of $183,717.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,555,790.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,261,711 shares of company stock worth $548,964,883. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded down $19.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $486.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,634,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,185,285. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.82 and a fifty-two week high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

