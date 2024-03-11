Morton Capital Management LLC CA Increases Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 513,989 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 5,682,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,719,000 after acquiring an additional 647,885 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.5% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 421,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 77,352 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth approximately $3,936,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 8.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,359,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,281,000 after buying an additional 629,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET stock remained flat at $15.03 during trading on Monday. 7,557,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,099,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Transfer

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.