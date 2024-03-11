Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.84

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.84 and last traded at $40.84, with a volume of 1578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

